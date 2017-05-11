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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/locations : side yard

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
Shaun Lockyer Architects gives a timber-and-tin cottage in Brisbane a sophisticated mullet renovation that responds to the subtropical climate.
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
Homes in the Lido Shores neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida, have adapted to the sunny climate.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
“Over time, the frame will fill up with vegetation, and the house will appear to ‘capture’ the site,” explains architect Cesar Guerrero.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
An outdoor shower by the pool has a minimalist faucet with simple, metal, peg-like hooks for hanging towels.
The courtyard offers a soothing space to take a break.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The small outdoor sitting area just outside the den features a striking brise soleil.
The side entrance is located off a lane and marked with a mural painted by Alex Scott Douglas. “All the neighbors know that when you visit, you go down the lane,” said the firm.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
The texture of the “flying stone curtain” against the traditional rooftops.
The preserved stone walls and arched portico of the main residence, as viewed from the guest house.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
On-grade access allows the couple to transfer large pieces of art in and out, as well as open up the gallery to visitors while maintaining privacy to the residential spaces above.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
Thanks to the shutters that form private screens when viewed from the street, the residents can enjoy easy-breezy outdoor dining without having to worry about privacy.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Located along the heavy steel back wall, the entry pathway is one of the home's several interstitial spaces designed to reinforce connection with nature. The soffit and wall siding are maibec wood.
The kitchen opens up to a rear timber patio that's enclosed with bamboo and concrete walls.
"Situation and activities outside are framed using various square windows that lead to different directions and views. This various openings allow unique interactions with neighbors and people passing by," the architects note.
The geometric volumes reference local building traditions.
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
Stacked like building blocks, the cement boxes are housed within a main structure that features complex voids. The voids then become terraces or spaces where planters are slotted.
The courtyard is open to the sky and mainly finished in concrete.
The floors and decking are all made from long-lasting, rot-resistant ipe wood.
The exterior features a poetic layering of spaces that highlights the interplay of light and dark.
The client requested the design to include a water feature. Instead of a pool that would require tremendous upkeep, the architect was inspired by a pool he saw in Spain to produce a rain channel that is fed by rain and melting snow with a valve that the client can easily control.
Large concrete walls provide both privacy and shade.
Patio/Pool
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