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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

translucent reflections
concrete pergola
aging
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
CVC House by Estudio MMX -
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
Stacked like building blocks, the cement boxes are housed within a main structure that features complex voids. The voids then become terraces or spaces where planters are slotted.
An organic rooftop garden.