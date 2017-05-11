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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/locations : garden

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Garden Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
A courtyard rises up through three stories of the house.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Green Roof and Ocean View
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
The downstairs garden space offers another outdoor escape.
In the ivy-covered garden on the first level, Alice, 16, sits near “Rakaia 2,” a rock sculpture by New Zealand artist Chris Booth.
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
An organic rooftop garden.
Exposed concrete walls and lush plantings conjure images of a modern-day ruin.
Outside, a set of Bertoia chairs offer an appealing perch around a vintage glass-and-metal table.