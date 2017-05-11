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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/locations : back yard

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The fixed glass was swapped out for stacking glass doors that open the house to the garden.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
temperatures
landscape screen
shading
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
"The site itself has a generous slope, and the access from the street happens at the lower part," says Manzi. "This was the major challenge—to make the house accessible without disfiguring the site with a road."
Generous walkways and verandas around the open garage expand the living space outside and connect the two living volumes.
The carport-style garage is situated at the center of the home with the living spaces arranged around it in two volumes. Concrete stairs lead from the lower level to the main living level on the upper floor.
Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The main house is a white stucco block—really, it couldn’t be more different from this modernist box. “Well, they both have flat roofs,” laughs Zünkeler.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
An outdoor area extends off the rear of the home.
The colors of this home are like wrapping paper: bright, cheery and unabashed (even the exterior doors are painted in a striking yellow). Plus, when guests stay at this open one-bedroom, one-bathroom retreat, they’ll leave with a custom gift made by a local artist. This rental includes several amenities such as a pool and bicycles for riding into town.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The homeowner designed the seven-foot-deep pool and concrete breeze wall themselves.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
The warm-water pool is used for both swimming and reflecting.
A concrete bench is an exterior extension of the barbecue area. Tables can be placed in front of this additional seating to help accommodate more people during a meal.
Painted on the glass-enclosed terrace, one of her works adds a pop of color to the stark exterior, as does the garden below. “The garden is a mass of color, like a large outdoor painting,” says Tito.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The overhanging third floor shades a private outdoor spa—complete with an open-air shower and a plunge pool—which is located off the master bedroom and bath.
Set on a 5,556-square foot lot, the majority of the home is tucked behind a cinderblock wall facing the street. Mature Sycamore trees surrounding the property provide ample shading, allowing the landscaped outdoor areas to be enjoyed even on the warmest of days.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Now a painted wood pergola frames an intentional seating area.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
The site already had a pool when Anacapa Architecture began planning the design of the clubhouse. To merge the two structures more organically, the architects introduced stadium-like seating that descends from the clubhouse's second-floor deck down to the pool area.
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