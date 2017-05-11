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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

The fixed glass was swapped out for stacking glass doors that open the house to the garden.
A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
vane
witness landscape
contentions
entrance
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Painted on the glass-enclosed terrace, one of her works adds a pop of color to the stark exterior, as does the garden below. “The garden is a mass of color, like a large outdoor painting,” says Tito.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
An all-weather wicker-like fiber is used to create the oversized, and dramatically curved French cane backrest which is available in two different sizes. The Kay collection comes in three colorways: Brindle, Harvest or Copper fiber set on the elegant teak frame.
A Zen rock garden on one of the balconies with a Vitra Tip Ton chair.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Entrance.
The backyard at dusk.
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
Stacked like building blocks, the cement boxes are housed within a main structure that features complex voids. The voids then become terraces or spaces where planters are slotted.
The open voids in the home give the property its beautiful, breezy character.
Protected from prying eyes by a planted slope, the back of the property soaks up the sun with a hammock hung from the ceiling.
The courtyard is open to the sky and mainly finished in concrete.
The garden effortlessly integrates the outdoors into the living space.
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