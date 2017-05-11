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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.