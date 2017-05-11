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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Green Roof and Ocean View