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All Photos/outdoor/building type : house/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor House Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
“This is a humanized landscape of meadows, walls, ash, streams, a small-scale landscape, minimal, almost domestic, and where absolutely everything happens in yellow,” the architects wrote in a statement. To that end, the only hint of color on the house’s otherwise natural exterior is a door painted a vibrant lemon-yellow hue.