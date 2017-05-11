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All Photos/outdoor/building type : house/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor House Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.
Entry Stair to Front Door
Rimrock | Olson Kundig