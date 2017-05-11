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All Photos/outdoor/building type : house/landscapes : trees

Outdoor House Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Desai Chia Architecture harvested plagued ash trees from the client’s property and used them for interior millwork, flooring, and trim. Working in collaboration with local architect of record Ray Kendra of Environment Architects and Delta Millworks of Texas, the firm clad the dwelling’s exterior in cedar that was intentionally burned to protect it from fire, insects, and age. The process is called shou sugi ban. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
The house nestled in the forest