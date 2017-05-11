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All Photos/office/room type : study/room type : craft room

Office Study Craft Room Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
Finlayson's fun tiger motif is also available as a rug.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
An array of Finlayson's past paintings and textiles adorns her studio.
Finlayson's studio is filled with daylight and past work, which she refers to while painting.
A light-filled office has plenty of built-in storage.
At the conference area, a Pratt Conference Table from Room & Board is surrounded by the Versus chair from Article. The wall artwork is by the Seattle–based Jennifer Ament.
Rose placed a custom 10-foot-long wood top over IKEA Alex drawers to create an extra large desk with storage.
Home Studio conected to Patio
The office space has been painted a clean, crisp white, allowing the products to vibrantly pop.
Wood and veined Arabescato marble, used throughout the home, create contrasting warm and cool elements.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
The desk can be folded away and the space used as a guest room.
The architect's former home holds his office space.
Painted by hand, then photographed, enlarged, and printed digitally, each of Calico’s designs are made to be custom-sized for a space. The result: a visually immersive environment that reads more as a mural, with an expansive, non-repeating pattern. While the Copes recommend carefully priming any surfaces for large-scale installations, a smaller swatch can add an equally impactful accent when framed and hung, as shown in their home office.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
Home Office