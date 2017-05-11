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All Photos/office/room type : study/floors : light hardwood

Office Study Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
“The studio is designed to give you vistas and sight lines across the whole garden,” Andrew says.
Oiled oak floors, plywood walls, and a vaulted ceiling provide a light, serene feeling on the interior.
“For me, architecture is pragmatic yet joyful,” Andrew says. “The entrance cut away allows for a deep cantilevering overhang that gives shelter when it's raining, and the 1400mm-wide pivot door is pure theatrics.”
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
A flex room at one end of the plan can be an office, or spare bedroom, if the latter is ever needed.
The 4,000-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two flex spaces that can be used as offices.
In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
Interiors feature white oak composite flooring. The skylight well above “really transforms the space into something magical,” Chris observes
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
After: The team introduced a three-level void that brings light into the different floors. Here, a study with a built-in desk benefits from the natural light and preserved architectural features, like the stained glass windows and the door.
A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The mezzanine was extended by 130 square feet and now holds a study organized by Rakks shelves.
The children’s rooms both feature custom, built-in desks for studying and homework. “There’s a language of reveals and quirks and integrated pulls—handleless drawers and doors—that is consistent even if the form and function of the particular detail is different,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
An office lies just off the stairway, and a ladder leads to a catamaran-style net overhead, perfect for stargazing through a broad skylight.
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The office on the second level is outfitted with a built-in desk and bookcase that spans the length of the walls.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
A second bedroom doubles as an office, should a renter prefer to use it that way. Oni balances earthen and elegant decor elements, emphasizing a small, personal collection throughout the ADU.
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
A built-in desk creates an office area for two at one end of the living room.
A sleeping loft above the second-level office accommodates sleepovers with visiting grandchildren.
The second level showcases built-in cabinetry and an office area crafted from cedar.
An office space is tucked behind a sliding glass door at the end of the kitchen run.
The Deacon also serves as a central place for guests to hang out.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
The study, which can be closed off, has an Eames Aluminum chair by Vitra from Haus. An Arne Jacobsen chair from The Conran Shop sits in the background.
Custom-milled built-ins provide ample storage.
The open-layout design is completely custom. The office area looks toward downtown Los Angeles through floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders.
The study at the top of the stairs allows access to the first-floor deck, and it’s one of the most unique design features in the home. “The raw brass swinging arm light can be rotated off the wall and positioned as required when sitting at the desk, while the light can be swung against the wall when accessing the deck,” Rhodes says.
When the team found keyhole wood paneling in the basement, they reinstalled it here to amp up the cozy factor and give the room some historic character.
The historic doors were preserved and converted to pocket doors. Now, occupants can watch television inside without disturbing family in other rooms.
A bespoke oak desk in the more private family room on the first floor offers a space for family members to work or study in private.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
A home office set up by Fernish. If you love what you rent, you can keep it. And Fernish promises that you will never pay more than retail.
The ceilings in the living areas are covered with red cedar.
The entire unit is a custom design, fitted with drawers and a writable magnetic surface—just like a proper office.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
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