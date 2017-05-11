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All Photos/office/room type : library/room type : study

Office Library Study Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
The serene home office of Taula House by M Gooden Design gazes out onto the backyard.
A glimpse of the living room next to the cantilevered balcony furnished with a Milo Baughman chair and a petrified wood stump table.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
From the myriad of locations for working and gathering sprinkled throughout to the calming “Zen” room/library that encourages relaxation, every inch of Bond Station House has been thoughtfully designed to make each of its members feel as comfortable (and productive) as possible.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
An upstairs reading nook behind sliding doors offers quiet and solitude in the open plan.
The library.
Resident Ty Milford peruses a book by the George Nelson–inspired built-ins fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking
The wraparound mezzanine has a massive skylight. This space could be used for a variety of purposes, including being converted into a fourth bedroom.
Books are a bright spot of color in the reading room.
Work space
A crisp palette of toned woods and fresh white paint give the indoor and outdoor spaces a light and open feel.
Office
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
Office with the view of San Francisco
A ladder leads to a guest room in the attic. The striking-blue bedroom dresser was part of a modular storage system installed by the previous owner.
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
A dining room that was converted to a library.
A communal table sits in the lending library, which features over 2,000 female-written titles, all curated by the Strand Bookstore. A "Wing Women Reading List of 50 must-read titles," composed by The Lantern—a local non-profit bookstore run by Bryn Mawr grads—is also available for use.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
A dramatic pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
The study room and library on the second level.
A built-in desk by NOEM FabLab folds into the wall when not in use.
Sottsass designed a shelving unit around the couple’s large collection of vintage radios. “We have lots of collections,” says Lesley. “A Pez collection, a chair collection, a perfume collection...Ettore gave us a choice and said we could pick one to have up on display.” A series of the late designer’s Mini Totem earthenware sculptures sit atop the unit. The neon green light accent was inspired by the fluorescent works of artist Dan Flavin. To the right is a First chair from 1983 by designer Michele De Lucchi, who cofounded Memphis.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Eric Lamers of Hammerhead, a craft-based contractor specializing in midcentury renovation projects, worked on the house before Andrew and his wife, Dustin Ferrer, acquired it in 2013, but it still needed a good deal of restoration. The home features an impressive collection of vintage furnishings, including an Elephant Stool by Sori Yanagi and a Luther Conover chair.
Office
View looking from office space toward guest suite
View looking from office space toward guest suite
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