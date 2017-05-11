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All Photos/office/room type : library/furniture : shelves

Office Library Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
Located on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, the 5,920-square-foot UC House by architectural designer Daniela Bucio Sistos is grounded by a foyer with a raised, circular ceiling, which houses a tree that grows out from a hole in the floor at the center.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The two-story library wall that rises next to the dining area is one of the defining features of the interior. The shelves are made from glulam beams and contain storage along the base that the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Velaug, uses for toys.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
A longstanding relationship between FMD Architects and CCB Envico made this project possible.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
The library, or “basket of books,” feels like a warm cocoon. The prints along the bottom shelf are by Giorgio Morandi.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The library looks out on the inner courtyard.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
Custom steel shelving runs in front of two large windows in the bedroom. The designers wanted to keep a thin profile to avoid blocking natural light.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The serene home office of Taula House by M Gooden Design gazes out onto the backyard.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
Located to the left of the entrance is the library, which includes a fireplace, built-ins, and two doors that open up to the dining room.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
The National Library is part of Qatar's "Education City," which hosts satellite campuses of renowned universities from throughout the globe.
The geometric structure provides shade and various outposts to read—it also can act as a jungle gym.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Inside, pinewood bookshelves surround a reading area without obstructing natural light.
Open to the story above, the library is filled with daylight—even though it is located on the lower level. A wood wall and custom built-ins draw warmth into the reading area.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.
Open, pinewood bookshelves divide the interiors, but don't block views.
The library.
This view shows how the library alcove relates to the nearby family room, and beyond that, the front entry.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.
Resident Ty Milford peruses a book by the George Nelson–inspired built-ins fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking
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