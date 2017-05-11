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All Photos/office/room type : library/furniture : desk

Office Library Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
A longstanding relationship between FMD Architects and CCB Envico made this project possible.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Another view of the library, with its Douglas fir ceiling and an 1872 family heirloom flag hanging in the background.
The library, or “basket of books,” feels like a warm cocoon. The prints along the bottom shelf are by Giorgio Morandi.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The serene home office of Taula House by M Gooden Design gazes out onto the backyard.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
From the myriad of locations for working and gathering sprinkled throughout to the calming “Zen” room/library that encourages relaxation, every inch of Bond Station House has been thoughtfully designed to make each of its members feel as comfortable (and productive) as possible.
The National Library is part of Qatar's "Education City," which hosts satellite campuses of renowned universities from throughout the globe.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Inside, pinewood bookshelves surround a reading area without obstructing natural light.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.
A communal reading/study desk.
Open, pinewood bookshelves divide the interiors, but don't block views.
The library.
The wraparound mezzanine has a massive skylight. This space could be used for a variety of purposes, including being converted into a fourth bedroom.
Work space
A vintage post office desk anchors one end of the office that's fitted with built-in cabinetry with a 16-foot-long walnut top on the far wall.
A crisp palette of toned woods and fresh white paint give the indoor and outdoor spaces a light and open feel.
Perforations in the steel tread of the staircase allow light from the skylight above to filter all the way down to the lower levels.
Office
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
Office with the view of San Francisco
Dan Garness used paint and well-placed windows to keep Duane’s office bright and airy.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
A communal table sits in the lending library, which features over 2,000 female-written titles, all curated by the Strand Bookstore. A "Wing Women Reading List of 50 must-read titles," composed by The Lantern—a local non-profit bookstore run by Bryn Mawr grads—is also available for use.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
The study room and library on the second level.
Their offices were side-by-side. His in the living room and hers adjacent, making for easy collaboration.
A built-in desk by NOEM FabLab folds into the wall when not in use.
Sottsass designed a shelving unit around the couple’s large collection of vintage radios. “We have lots of collections,” says Lesley. “A Pez collection, a chair collection, a perfume collection...Ettore gave us a choice and said we could pick one to have up on display.” A series of the late designer’s Mini Totem earthenware sculptures sit atop the unit. The neon green light accent was inspired by the fluorescent works of artist Dan Flavin. To the right is a First chair from 1983 by designer Michele De Lucchi, who cofounded Memphis.
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