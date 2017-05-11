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All Photos/office/room type : library/furniture : bookcase

Office Library Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
A low shelf in the Uli Wagner Design Lab office houses the studio library as well as an assortment of objets d’art that give the space a unique character.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
For just under $102,000, Anya Moryoussef Architect transformed a single-car garage into a multifunctional workspace that’s wrapped in Baltic birch plywood.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
A glimpse of the living room next to the cantilevered balcony furnished with a Milo Baughman chair and a petrified wood stump table.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
To house the family's extensive book collection, the team replaced a leaky fiberglass roof above an existing “winter garden” with an insulated glazing system. “This allowed year-round library use and improved daylighting,” adds the firm.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves provide ample storage for books and memorabilia.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
The National Library is part of Qatar's "Education City," which hosts satellite campuses of renowned universities from throughout the globe.
The geometric structure provides shade and various outposts to read—it also can act as a jungle gym.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Inside, pinewood bookshelves surround a reading area without obstructing natural light.
Operable glass garage doors surround the two-story atrium, connecting the upper and lower floors as one open, collaborative workspace.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.
A communal reading/study desk.
Open, pinewood bookshelves divide the interiors, but don't block views.
Cozy nooks for reading and relaxing are scattered throughout the library.
Libra flooring outfits the library.
Upstairs attics and dormers are great home office ideas for small spaces. This unique home office design layout serves as both a small office and workout room for San Francisco–based knot artist Windy Chien. It also features clever storage space for the couple's voluminous collection of books.
The library.
This view shows how the library alcove relates to the nearby family room, and beyond that, the front entry.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.
Books are a bright spot of color in the reading room.
"The library space is positioned on the intimate courtyard nestled into the base of the butte," note the architects. "Here, an expressive, sheltering roof tilts up to capture natural light and rising views of the old-growth pine forest."
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
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