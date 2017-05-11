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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : terrazzo

Office Library Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

To house the family's extensive book collection, the team replaced a leaky fiberglass roof above an existing “winter garden” with an insulated glazing system. “This allowed year-round library use and improved daylighting,” adds the firm.
This view shows how the library alcove relates to the nearby family room, and beyond that, the front entry.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.