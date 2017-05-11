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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : rug

Office Library Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
The library.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.
The library overlooks the courtyard and the two guest bedrooms.
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
Architect Gustavo Costa calls the home library the “project’s heart.” This central space houses the owner’s expansive collection of about 5,000 books, and acts as a meeting place for friends and colleagues. A Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Red and Blue chair completes the space.
A dramatic pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.