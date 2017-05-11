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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : porcelain tile

Office Library Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The library looks out on the inner courtyard.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.