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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : dark hardwood

Office Library Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Another view of the library, with its Douglas fir ceiling and an 1872 family heirloom flag hanging in the background.
The library, or “basket of books,” feels like a warm cocoon. The prints along the bottom shelf are by Giorgio Morandi.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
In the library, a walnut shelving unit by Poul Cadovius faces a sofabed from CB2. Among the items on display is a motorized model fire boat built by Francine’s late father. “It’s what you do when you’re a retired engineer with time on your hands,” Francine explains.
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
A dining room that was converted to a library.
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
Their offices were side-by-side. His in the living room and hers adjacent, making for easy collaboration.
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design