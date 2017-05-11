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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : cork

Office Library Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A glimpse of the living room next to the cantilevered balcony furnished with a Milo Baughman chair and a petrified wood stump table.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.