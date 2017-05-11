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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : concrete

Office Library Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
An upstairs reading nook behind sliding doors offers quiet and solitude in the open plan.
Open to the story above, the library is filled with daylight—even though it is located on the lower level. A wood wall and custom built-ins draw warmth into the reading area.
Operable glass garage doors surround the two-story atrium, connecting the upper and lower floors as one open, collaborative workspace.
Sticking out above the kitchen, the triangular library showcases a sculpture by Stephen De Staebler.
A small library is positioned just outside of the courtyard for easy access to lazy day outdoor summer reading and warm winter sun soaking.
Studio + Workshop Space
Studio Meeting Space