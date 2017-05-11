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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : ceramic tile

Office Library Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Freestanding shelving by Miralles holds yet more tomes from the family’s prodigious collection. Irregularly placed tilework on the floor follows the trajectory of the sun’s rays as it travels across the room.