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All Photos/office/room type : library/floors : carpet

Office Library Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
Upstairs attics and dormers are great home office ideas for small spaces. This unique home office design layout serves as both a small office and workout room for San Francisco–based knot artist Windy Chien. It also features clever storage space for the couple's voluminous collection of books.