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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/room type : library

Office Storage Library Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
A longstanding relationship between FMD Architects and CCB Envico made this project possible.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
To house the family's extensive book collection, the team replaced a leaky fiberglass roof above an existing “winter garden” with an insulated glazing system. “This allowed year-round library use and improved daylighting,” adds the firm.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
The National Library is part of Qatar's "Education City," which hosts satellite campuses of renowned universities from throughout the globe.
The geometric structure provides shade and various outposts to read—it also can act as a jungle gym.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
An upstairs reading nook behind sliding doors offers quiet and solitude in the open plan.
Open to the story above, the library is filled with daylight—even though it is located on the lower level. A wood wall and custom built-ins draw warmth into the reading area.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.
Books are a bright spot of color in the reading room.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Work space
A vintage post office desk anchors one end of the office that's fitted with built-in cabinetry with a 16-foot-long walnut top on the far wall.
Office
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
A ladder leads to a guest room in the attic. The striking-blue bedroom dresser was part of a modular storage system installed by the previous owner.
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
A communal table sits in the lending library, which features over 2,000 female-written titles, all curated by the Strand Bookstore. A "Wing Women Reading List of 50 must-read titles," composed by The Lantern—a local non-profit bookstore run by Bryn Mawr grads—is also available for use.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
The double-height lending library anchors a corner of the open-plan room. The book collection was curated with the Strand Bookstore and includes 2,000 volumes from women authors.
When photographer Leslie Williamson visited the home, the artist's monofilament pieces and a series of
View of library at night
Sottsass designed a shelving unit around the couple’s large collection of vintage radios. “We have lots of collections,” says Lesley. “A Pez collection, a chair collection, a perfume collection...Ettore gave us a choice and said we could pick one to have up on display.” A series of the late designer’s Mini Totem earthenware sculptures sit atop the unit. The neon green light accent was inspired by the fluorescent works of artist Dan Flavin. To the right is a First chair from 1983 by designer Michele De Lucchi, who cofounded Memphis.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Eric Lamers of Hammerhead, a craft-based contractor specializing in midcentury renovation projects, worked on the house before Andrew and his wife, Dustin Ferrer, acquired it in 2013, but it still needed a good deal of restoration. The home features an impressive collection of vintage furnishings, including an Elephant Stool by Sori Yanagi and a Luther Conover chair.
Office
View looking from office space toward guest suite
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