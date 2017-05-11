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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/furniture : desk

Office Storage Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The home's custom millwork was designed to evolve alongside the family's needs, with spaces that can transition from toy storage to bookshelves and study areas as the children grow. "You have to leave space for the house to change itself,
Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Mikei's office space is a smorgasbord of stripes and colors, featuring splashy accessories from brands like Dusen Dusen, Areaware, and HK Living.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
The 4,000-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two flex spaces that can be used as offices.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The owner-designer Uli Wagner is a trained architect who works mainly in interior design. "As a young entrepreneur who spends a good amount of time in the office, I felt that the parlor floor of the brownstone—with its orientation and view to the rear garden—could be an ideal office space," he says. "It also provides generous space for other staff."
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
The living area and the office are arranged on split levels, adding an open, convivial quality to the home. A small staircase is incorporated into the desk and accesses the living area.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.
In her work area, a sliding panel opens to offer Justine a view of the living area below. “When you’re in the house, you’re aware of the whole house, which I really like,” she says.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
The garage interior was completely redone with a new concrete floor, glass doors, and practical storage.
A longstanding relationship between FMD Architects and CCB Envico made this project possible.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
A built-in desk creates an office area for two at one end of the living room.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
The custom white oak-and-steel desk and cabinets are by Filtch, topped with a charcoal-finished white oak slab. Matching Fenton and Fenton desk chairs offer the homeowners the opportunity to work side by side.
Simple office furniture in primary colors stands out against marine-blue walls and a white window shade.
With the Murphy bed folded up, ample space is given to other programs.
In Edinburgh’s historic New Town, a Georgian town house had its upper floor redone with black-painted OSB that still expresses its variegated texture.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
In Guang’s office, Chen designed a lacquered desk to join the Philippe Starck chair, Louis Poulsen desk lamp, and Chinese folk "drum stools."
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The open-layout design is completely custom. The office area looks toward downtown Los Angeles through floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
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