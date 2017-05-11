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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/floors : terrazzo

Office Storage Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A cozy, enclosed office is located right next to the library.
To house the family's extensive book collection, the team replaced a leaky fiberglass roof above an existing “winter garden” with an insulated glazing system. “This allowed year-round library use and improved daylighting,” adds the firm.
This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.