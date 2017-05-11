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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/floors : rug

Office Storage Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
Shallow shelves in Jung-Ja’s practice room accommodate her many music books.
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
The clients' request for a more flexible space that could accommodate guests and a home office was met by removing the wall and building closets in each corner. The original space featured a sloped ceiling, which was preserved, while two custom day beds make room for a centered desk and chair.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
A cozy home office is brightened by a skylight.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
“The first floor has a separate home office were we flipped the exterior color palette by painting the walls black and the windows white,” says Hawthorn Builders.
This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.
On the lower level, a three-sided fireplace doubles as a room divider that separates the media room from an office space.
The raised floors in the main working areas are constructed of white-painted plywood, while the entry features natural coco mat flooring.
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
A wooden sideboard echoes the pattern found in the parquet flooring.
The study features vintage teak furniture and cozy leather couches.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
The compact office was wholly redesigned and can be readapted into a nursery, study or even a child's bedroom.
A view from the lounge into the converted study furnished with a vintage midcentury sideboard.
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
A multipurpose room off the main area has the same plywood cabinetry for a consistent look. The room has sliding doors that can be closed for its use as a fourth bedroom or study, or left open to enlarge the main living area.
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
In the reception area, the Arch Chair from father-and-daughter New Zealand makers Douglas and Bec sits atop the Sky Swizzle Honeycomb area rug from Kinder Modern. Although there are multiple clusters of seating to encourage collaboration, members are also offered numerous private nooks for solitary work.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The concrete ceiling was intentionally left exposed so that the lighting systems are visible.
Illuminated by track lighting, a teak wall unit by Poul Cadovius showcases pottery by Eva Zeisel and Paul McCobb, among others. The desk seat is a T chair by William Katavolos, Ross Littell, and Douglas Kelley; the Womb chair is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
A Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance chair, Charlotte Perriand wall sconce, and Greta Grossman Grasshopper floor lamp round out a corner in the living room. Deau made the side table herself.