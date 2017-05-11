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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/floors : porcelain tile

Office Storage Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The light-filled office overlooks stunning views. The stairs to the loft include built-in storage and shelving—a space-saving solution inspired by the couple's experience living in a tiny house.
desk detail in the mud/laundry area overlooking the front courtyard