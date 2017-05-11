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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/floors : light hardwood

Office Storage Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
The 4,000-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two flex spaces that can be used as offices.
Shallow shelves in Jung-Ja’s practice room accommodate her many music books.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The owner-designer Uli Wagner is a trained architect who works mainly in interior design. "As a young entrepreneur who spends a good amount of time in the office, I felt that the parlor floor of the brownstone—with its orientation and view to the rear garden—could be an ideal office space," he says. "It also provides generous space for other staff."
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
A built-in desk creates an office area for two at one end of the living room.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
Custom-milled built-ins provide ample storage.
The open-layout design is completely custom. The office area looks toward downtown Los Angeles through floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders.
The study at the top of the stairs allows access to the first-floor deck, and it’s one of the most unique design features in the home. “The raw brass swinging arm light can be rotated off the wall and positioned as required when sitting at the desk, while the light can be swung against the wall when accessing the deck,” Rhodes says.
The entire unit is a custom design, fitted with drawers and a writable magnetic surface—just like a proper office.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The office of Inwood Place offers a quiet reprieve from the hubbub of daily life.
The guest house also features a quiet work area, complete with a custom-built, L-shaped desk.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The office features built-in bookshelves and storage, plus a table by Jardin.
Sunken double height office
A built-in desk area offers a quiet nook to read, write, and work.
The library provides sleek, closed storage and open shelves that reach over 12 feet high. A Moroso/Diesel Cloudscape Chair sits beside the De La Espada Laurel Coffee Table, with a Flos String Light strung overhead. The painting is by Krzysztof Kokoryn.
The office is the ultimate blend of the Raskinds design styles: Hollywood Regency and California Eclectic. The walls are a sage green color, Granite from Dunn Edwards, and the room features a 1960s pendant that originally hung in the home's master bedroom.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
Home office with custom millwork
Home office with navy blue walls and drapery.
“The space is long and narrow, and although we wanted an open seating area, we also wanted natural light to make it to the back of the office,” says Warner. “We achieved this by separating zones with open shelving and plants, which act as a filter without actually blocking the light.” She chose the Safavieh Cecilia Retro Mid-Century 5-Tier Wood Etageres from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond to do so.
The open work area offers a variety of work stations. White Donald Desks from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond were lined up back to back, and paired with contrasting black Modway Pyramid Dining Side Chairs, also from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
The cedar slab desk doubles as the headboard when the bed is lowered.
“The first floor has a separate home office were we flipped the exterior color palette by painting the walls black and the windows white,” says Hawthorn Builders.
On the lower level, a three-sided fireplace doubles as a room divider that separates the media room from an office space.
Home office.
The 18-foot-long built-in floating desk in the workspace has integrated storage for scripts.
Wood warms up this otherwise all-white office for startup Eligible designed by Dani Arps. Fun, playful details like oversized, exposed white brackets to hold up shelving keep the space from feeling too serious while still being on-brand and design-forward.
The event space in the startup firm SeatGeek features the "prerequisite" stadium seating that is now found in just about every tech company's offices; however, interior designer Dani Arps distinguishes the space with storage incorporated into the stadium seating and creates a sense of intimacy with a series of low-hung pendants.
The raised floors in the main working areas are constructed of white-painted plywood, while the entry features natural coco mat flooring.
The house also works as a dark box: when the openings are closed, the house plunges into darkness to create an atmosphere of quiet contemplation.
Standing room only! If you're in need of home office ideas for small spaces, consider a fold-down desk that allows you to stand while working. This one, a New Table Concept by Resource Furniture, is a great option. Comfortable seating, ample storage, and a modern light fixture round out the space.
If you're looking for home office setup ideas, why not add a bit of whimsy to your workday? Giotto shelves, a Treetops floor lamp, and an Olivetti chair—all by Sottsass—furnish this fun home office. The painting is by Nathalie Du Pasquier, one of the original Memphis designers.
With efficient and varying storage solutions, this sewing shed for jewelry artist Artemis Russell mixes vintage finds with a variety of thoughtful but efficient storage solutions.
The apartment underwent a renovation by architect Andrew Berman before interior designer Justin Charette outfitted the interiors. The renovation restored the existing tin ceiling and wood beams.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
A modern fireplace adds warmth to the study without taking up much visual space.
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