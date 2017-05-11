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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/floors : concrete

Office Storage Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
The living area and the office are arranged on split levels, adding an open, convivial quality to the home. A small staircase is incorporated into the desk and accesses the living area.
The garage interior was completely redone with a new concrete floor, glass doors, and practical storage.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
Heliotrope Architects created a lofty space that allows the residents to connect fully with the outdoors while at work.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
The home office of 19th St. Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects peeks into the lush side yard.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
A LC4 Chaise by Le Corbusier sits in the study, where wrestling mats cover the polished concrete floors.
The study has a Nakashima table, MR chairs by Knoll and a Robert Rauschenberg print.
A peek inside the ground-floor workshop designed for the grandfather’s woodworking projects.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
Shake Shack wanted to make sure its employees had plenty of space to recharge throughout the day, so the company tasked Hsu and his team with creating relaxing common areas.
The millwork from the living/dining area and kitchen is carried up into the office, creating plenty of storage space, as well as spots for Bjorndahl and Keeton to display their trinkets from their travels, such as an ombre painting they picked up in Marfa. Francis says they “also wanted to incorporate other natural materials, such as the Texas Limestone used for the desk.”
NeueHouse Bradbury will provide private high-end cultural events for its members.
The original wood doors from the front facade were relocated to the interior, where they function as sliding doors.
A new built-in bench is now tucked into the corner.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
An upstairs reading nook behind sliding doors offers quiet and solitude in the open plan.
ANACAPA Architecture designed Minimalist Urban Residence with California's temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors that extend into the study keep the home warm on cooler days.
Open to the story above, the library is filled with daylight—even though it is located on the lower level. A wood wall and custom built-ins draw warmth into the reading area.
A recess in the floor-to-ceiling cabinetry provides a small working space.
Home Studio conected to Patio
Clutter is skillfully hidden away thanks to the abundance of joinery and storage.
An Eames leg splint, a Florence Knoll credenza, and a chair by Engels furnish the office.
Separated by a level change, a small office can be found behind the living area.
The stair railing becomes a picture ledge.
A simple desk area merges with a built-in sofa, which includes storage beneath it. The wood components in the units are bamboo, chosen for its durability and warmth.
A multipurpose room off the main area has the same plywood cabinetry for a consistent look. The room has sliding doors that can be closed for its use as a fourth bedroom or study, or left open to enlarge the main living area.
The office is a showcase that includes an Eames Storage Unit for Herman Miller, a wall-mounted Eames leg splint, and chairs by Eero Saarinen and Harry Bertoia for Knoll.
Den
Architect Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend, photographer Lucia Gentile, live and work in the apartment, sharing an elevated office space. - Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Studio + Workshop Space
Studio Meeting Space
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
In 2015, the owner of Bo-Ex in Denmark, made the last Scimitar Chair before closing his factory in 2016. The chair is hand made at the original factory in Denmark with the original tools of the 1960's. To preserve the authenticity and high quality the leather has been shipped from Denmark to Italy where an authentic sewing machine was located to stitch the leather before shipping it back to Denmark to finalize the chair. The name of this rare chair is derived from the Turkish sword.
In 2015 the Fabricius & Kastholm desk bo-555 was manufactured for the Santa Monica Residence. Before that, it hadn't been manufactured for more than two decades.