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All Photos/office/furniture : storage/floors : brick

Office Storage Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
Young's home office exudes rustic glam with a painting of Frida Kahlo, vintage and contemporary lighting, polished and raw stones, and a midcentury table with plush chairs.