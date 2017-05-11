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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/furniture : storage

Office Shelves Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Mikei's office space is a smorgasbord of stripes and colors, featuring splashy accessories from brands like Dusen Dusen, Areaware, and HK Living.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The 4,000-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two flex spaces that can be used as offices.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
Shallow shelves in Jung-Ja’s practice room accommodate her many music books.
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
The garage interior was completely redone with a new concrete floor, glass doors, and practical storage.
A longstanding relationship between FMD Architects and CCB Envico made this project possible.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
A built-in desk creates an office area for two at one end of the living room.
With the Murphy bed folded up, ample space is given to other programs.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
Custom-milled built-ins provide ample storage.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The study at the top of the stairs allows access to the first-floor deck, and it’s one of the most unique design features in the home. “The raw brass swinging arm light can be rotated off the wall and positioned as required when sitting at the desk, while the light can be swung against the wall when accessing the deck,” Rhodes says.
Charlotte Perriand’s LC7 chair stands in the bedroom’s office nook, which also has a desk lamp scooped up from a Marseille flea market.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
The entire unit is a custom design, fitted with drawers and a writable magnetic surface—just like a proper office.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
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