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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/furniture : lamps

Office Shelves Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Mikei's office space is a smorgasbord of stripes and colors, featuring splashy accessories from brands like Dusen Dusen, Areaware, and HK Living.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
The organizational method, which focuses on neatly highlighting your belongings instead of discarding them, is rife with potential as an interior design philosophy.
Built-ins are peppered throughout the space to maximize space while dually adding dimension.
Each family member worked remotely from the apartment. Alexandrine set up a study in a portion of the living area. Other work and study spots include the terraces, the dining and kitchen tables, and the desk in the second bedroom. They didn't settle into assigned spots, but rather moved around according to their mood.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
After: The team introduced a three-level void that brings light into the different floors. Here, a study with a built-in desk benefits from the natural light and preserved architectural features, like the stained glass windows and the door.
"Our office is at the edge of our bedroom," says the architect. "It feels like it is part of our room, but with enough privacy and distance."
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Artful cutouts allow the branch of the tree to snake through the wall, making for a dreamy place to get some work done.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
Originally intended as a play structure for the couple's daughter, the tea house instead became an office, stocked with Charles and Ray Eames-designed furniture in honor of the nearby Eames House.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
The second level showcases built-in cabinetry and an office area crafted from cedar.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
Charlotte Perriand’s LC7 chair stands in the bedroom’s office nook, which also has a desk lamp scooped up from a Marseille flea market.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The office of Inwood Place offers a quiet reprieve from the hubbub of daily life.
A study nook with a concrete desktop adjoins the kitchen bench, making clever use of otherwise dead space.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
The octagonal shape of the floor plan, which evolves into a hexagon at the roof, is emphasized with the exposed plywood trusses.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
A small office is located back on the ground level next to the kitchen. A sliding glass door leads back out to the main entrance and courtyard.
An Artifox Desk 02 sits with an Eames chair in the lower-level office/spare bedroom. While the lower deck has been rebuilt, the interior of the lower level is currently being redone to provide guest spaces for visiting family and an entertaining area.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
The office is the ultimate blend of the Raskinds design styles: Hollywood Regency and California Eclectic. The walls are a sage green color, Granite from Dunn Edwards, and the room features a 1960s pendant that originally hung in the home's master bedroom.
The desk lamp is from Vipp and the chair and wall lamp were designed by André.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
Hsu and his team were involved in the renovation process from top-to-bottom—from curating all of the furnishings and artwork to designing custom wooden pieces.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
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