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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/furniture : bookcase

Office Shelves Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The office on the second level is outfitted with a built-in desk and bookcase that spans the length of the walls.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
A variety of storage units—from built-in shelving to contemporary cabinets—provide plentiful space for the homeowner’s book collection.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The lower level of the home has been transformed into the firm’s studio space. Here floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line one wall. The Big Bell pendant is from 24d-Studio’s lighting collection.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
The renovated Copper House by Charles Rose Architects charmingly pays homage to midcentury sensibilities.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The octagonal shape of the floor plan, which evolves into a hexagon at the roof, is emphasized with the exposed plywood trusses.
Colors, materials, and patterns on the interior echo those on the exterior. A large window and skylight help the structure feel connected to the backyard.
The office features built-in bookshelves and storage, plus a table by Jardin.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The space once served as the location of a fundraiser for President Obama.
A spacious home office, which can easily be converted depending on the buyer's needs, offers direct access to the outdoors. Large, angled windows invite plenty of light inside.
Sunken double height office
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