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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : terrazzo

Office Shelves Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

This view shows how the library alcove relates to the nearby family room, and beyond that, the front entry.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.