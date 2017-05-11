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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : rug

Office Shelves Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
Shallow shelves in Jung-Ja’s practice room accommodate her many music books.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
The airy yet enclosed home office provides a quiet setting to get work done.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
One of the four bedrooms is being used as an office space.
The library overlooks the courtyard and the two guest bedrooms.
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
Architect Gustavo Costa calls the home library the “project’s heart.” This central space houses the owner’s expansive collection of about 5,000 books, and acts as a meeting place for friends and colleagues. A Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Red and Blue chair completes the space.
The living area and a study corner.
A light well draws daylight into the piano room, infilling the back of the floor plate with diffused light.
Steel & Glass Retractable Wall Panel in the Office: Robert wanted a space that could function as an office but still open up to the rest of the unit. We designed these custom glass and steel doors on a retractable sliding track, allowing the space to function as either a private or public space.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
A dramatic pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.
The now Family Room is filled with mid-century furnishings and accessories. Bauhaus chairs, a Danish design credenza from the owner's vintage collection, a wood fire stove, a record player, and shelves of books create a comfortable family hang out space.
Though she's yet to properly design a building, Velma's small office has her set up to do big things.
Beside the kitchen, two Cherner armchairs are paired with a built-in desk that extends from the cabinets, made by Corsi. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The Writer's Block is a piece of custom oak veneer millwork that both divides the space and acts as furniture.