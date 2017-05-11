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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : painted wood

Office Shelves Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Study hideaway
A variety of storage units—from built-in shelving to contemporary cabinets—provide plentiful space for the homeowner’s book collection.
In one corner of the studio, Spellman has an area dedicated to ceramics, as pictured above.