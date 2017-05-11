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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : dark hardwood

Office Shelves Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
The library, or “basket of books,” feels like a warm cocoon. The prints along the bottom shelf are by Giorgio Morandi.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A desk area makes use of space next to the kitchen—in case one of the daughters has homework.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
We can't dream up more perfect home office ideas for him. Handsome paint colors combine with dark wood cabinetry and hardwood floors to create this masculine-leaning office in a renovated midcentury home in Southern California. The homeowner scoured high and low for this 1956 Quadreflex mono speaker designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Stephens Tru-Sonic—the ultimate grown-up toy.
When searching for home office ideas for small spaces, even the smallest space can be utilized. In this East Austin cottage by Studio 512, a second-floor landing makes a perfect home office with plenty of storage thanks to built-in shelves. The office backs up to the laundry unit concealed behind a door.
In the den, Lara and Cal read a Hardy Boys mystery on the Flexform Groundpiece sofa by Antonio Citterio while Chris works in his "office." The cozy room where the family spends much of their time once housed the kitchen.
A dining room that was converted to a library.
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
The office space doubles as a play area, so the parents can keep an eye on the kids while they work. The Saarinen Plastic Back side chair from Knoll was a gift from a friend.
Their offices were side-by-side. His in the living room and hers adjacent, making for easy collaboration.
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Everything from lighting to curtains to video and audio can be controlled from a smartphone, enhancing the loft’s sense of effortless elegance.