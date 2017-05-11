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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : cork

Office Shelves Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.