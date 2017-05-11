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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : concrete

Office Shelves Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
Another place where the couple minimized expenses was on the flooring. "The floor was a cost saver,
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
The guest room has a murphy bed and built-in desk. “We maximized space using everything I’ve learned from living in Hong Kong for over 20 years,” the owner says.
"Our office is at the edge of our bedroom," says the architect. "It feels like it is part of our room, but with enough privacy and distance."
Here are eight ways to turn your space into a warm, welcoming oasis that helps you get your work done while reflecting your personal style.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The garage interior was completely redone with a new concrete floor, glass doors, and practical storage.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
A timber screen divides the library/study within the living space. It can be opened up to make a direct connection, or left closed for a layer of privacy. This was a key element of the scheme, as it creates a direct line of view through the living spaces from the sunken courtyard to the water.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The lower level of the home has been transformed into the firm’s studio space. Here floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line one wall. The Big Bell pendant is from 24d-Studio’s lighting collection.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
A small office is located back on the ground level next to the kitchen. A sliding glass door leads back out to the main entrance and courtyard.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
Furniture and art were sourced from family and artist friends, with a mix of high and low, old and new. Artists that contributed to the project include wood sculptor Vince Skelly, ceramicist Sarah van Raden of Notary Ceramics, and furniture builder Nick Tretiak.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
The millwork from the living/dining area and kitchen is carried up into the office, creating plenty of storage space, as well as spots for Bjorndahl and Keeton to display their trinkets from their travels, such as an ombre painting they picked up in Marfa. Francis says they “also wanted to incorporate other natural materials, such as the Texas Limestone used for the desk.”
The airy yet enclosed home office provides a quiet setting to get work done.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
ANACAPA Architecture designed Minimalist Urban Residence with California's temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors that extend into the study keep the home warm on cooler days.
Open to the story above, the library is filled with daylight—even though it is located on the lower level. A wood wall and custom built-ins draw warmth into the reading area.
The kitchen space is open to the community after hours for special events.
The open kitchen is the central hub of the office. It is a space to gather, take a break, and share ideas. Modern furnishings in molded black plywood and light ash tie in with the muted, industrial palette.
Home Studio conected to Patio
The office niche features a desk from Joybird and a citrus-colored metal wall shelf by New Made LA.
The dedicated office features a built-in workspace and a wall of built-in cabinetry.
HOME OFFICE
Separated by a level change, a small office can be found behind the living area.
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
Verda Alexander and her son, Apolo, collaborate on a project in their first-floor studio.
Pirman, an illustrator, works on a vintage Florence Knoll table in his studio at the front of the house.
Custom built-ins provide functionality in every nook.
The office is a showcase that includes an Eames Storage Unit for Herman Miller, a wall-mounted Eames leg splint, and chairs by Eero Saarinen and Harry Bertoia for Knoll.
The now Family Room is filled with mid-century furnishings and accessories. Bauhaus chairs, a Danish design credenza from the owner's vintage collection, a wood fire stove, a record player, and shelves of books create a comfortable family hang out space.
A small library is positioned just outside of the courtyard for easy access to lazy day outdoor summer reading and warm winter sun soaking.
Studio + Workshop Space
Studio Meeting Space
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
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