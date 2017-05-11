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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : ceramic tile

Office Shelves Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked in a recessed space is the studio, opposite the kitchen. A bespoke desk provides just the right amount of work space. Shelves are cut in a circular shape to allow a pendant lamp to hang through them. A porthole window brings a dash of natural light into the space.
Home office.
Additional square footage provided by an on-site shipping container in Austin, Texas, holds an home office design layout. This beautifully designed shipping container home office features track lighting, wall sconces, a full-height cabinet to hang clothes, and a mini split air conditioner. The floors are a mix of engineered wood and hand-painted tile from Clay Imports. From inside the container, you can see through to the front of the house.
The new study lounge features ceramic tile flooring from Ann Sacks along with a custom plywood desk with a Formica top, Eames desk chairs, and an ottoman from Blue Dot.
Freestanding shelving by Miralles holds yet more tomes from the family’s prodigious collection. Irregularly placed tilework on the floor follows the trajectory of the sun’s rays as it travels across the room.