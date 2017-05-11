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All Photos/office/furniture : shelves/floors : carpet

Office Shelves Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
A spacious home office, which can easily be converted depending on the buyer's needs, offers direct access to the outdoors. Large, angled windows invite plenty of light inside.
A large home office with an abundance of storage is located on the second level.
The upper level holds two bathrooms and a study/guest room with access to a large, private roof terrace.
To create the illusion of space, Chen added mirrored cabinetry and skirting in the living room.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
A custom pattern and color combination of FLOR carpet tiles adds variety to the flooring. Berlin shelving with Dorian bins adds functional storage.
The work desk spans across 19 feet.
The office interior features Flor carpet tiles and walls of pre-finished birch plywood.
A study/media room adjacent to the kitchen.
The master bedroom and a study are located on the upper floor.
Study Desk
The architect's former home holds his office space.