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All Photos/office/furniture : lamps/room type : library

Office Lamps Library Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architects created an office for two in the open living area by arranging a Freijó wood desk along the wall. Shelving above the desk holds Carolina and Marcus's book collection, and the armchair and ottoman, designed by Sergio Rodrigues, were acquired at auction; the poster is by Shepard Fairey. The sitting area is outfitted with a family heirloom coffee table, a sofa by Cini Boeri, and a Jackson Pollock print.</span>
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
The National Library is part of Qatar's "Education City," which hosts satellite campuses of renowned universities from throughout the globe.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Cozy nooks for reading and relaxing are scattered throughout the library.
This view shows how the library alcove relates to the nearby family room, and beyond that, the front entry.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Work space
Perforations in the steel tread of the staircase allow light from the skylight above to filter all the way down to the lower levels.
Office
Office with the view of San Francisco
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
A communal table sits in the lending library, which features over 2,000 female-written titles, all curated by the Strand Bookstore. A "Wing Women Reading List of 50 must-read titles," composed by The Lantern—a local non-profit bookstore run by Bryn Mawr grads—is also available for use.
Fireplace
Sottsass designed a shelving unit around the couple’s large collection of vintage radios. “We have lots of collections,” says Lesley. “A Pez collection, a chair collection, a perfume collection...Ettore gave us a choice and said we could pick one to have up on display.” A series of the late designer’s Mini Totem earthenware sculptures sit atop the unit. The neon green light accent was inspired by the fluorescent works of artist Dan Flavin. To the right is a First chair from 1983 by designer Michele De Lucchi, who cofounded Memphis.
Office
View looking from office space toward guest suite
Home Office
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Studio + Workshop Space