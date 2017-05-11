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All Photos/office/furniture : lamps/furniture : storage

Office Lamps Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Mikei's office space is a smorgasbord of stripes and colors, featuring splashy accessories from brands like Dusen Dusen, Areaware, and HK Living.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
The owner-designer Uli Wagner is a trained architect who works mainly in interior design. "As a young entrepreneur who spends a good amount of time in the office, I felt that the parlor floor of the brownstone—with its orientation and view to the rear garden—could be an ideal office space," he says. "It also provides generous space for other staff."
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
In Edinburgh’s historic New Town, a Georgian town house had its upper floor redone with black-painted OSB that still expresses its variegated texture.
In Guang’s office, Chen designed a lacquered desk to join the Philippe Starck chair, Louis Poulsen desk lamp, and Chinese folk "drum stools."
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The upper and lower level of the home feature exposed hemp panels.
Charlotte Perriand’s LC7 chair stands in the bedroom’s office nook, which also has a desk lamp scooped up from a Marseille flea market.
A built-in desk makes good use of the small footprint in the study.
“We all use the open study far more than we envisioned, and it functions well as a second lounge space for visiting kids,” say the owners.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
The wife’s workspace is in the dining area. Her desk is concealed behind closet doors and can be neatly tucked away as needed.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
The office of Inwood Place offers a quiet reprieve from the hubbub of daily life.
The home office of 19th St. Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects peeks into the lush side yard.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
The octagonal shape of the floor plan, which evolves into a hexagon at the roof, is emphasized with the exposed plywood trusses.
A home office occupies the light well, with views to the living room above, and a library space below. What would typically be the dark middle of the house is bathed in sunlight and enjoys a feeling of expansive vertical space.
A built-in desk area offers a quiet nook to read, write, and work.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
The office is the ultimate blend of the Raskinds design styles: Hollywood Regency and California Eclectic. The walls are a sage green color, Granite from Dunn Edwards, and the room features a 1960s pendant that originally hung in the home's master bedroom.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
Hsu and his team were involved in the renovation process from top-to-bottom—from curating all of the furnishings and artwork to designing custom wooden pieces.
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
NeueHouse Bradbury will provide private high-end cultural events for its members.
One or more of the four bedrooms could easily be converted into a home office or media center.
In the guest room/office, IKEA wall shelving and desk anchor the space.
“The space is long and narrow, and although we wanted an open seating area, we also wanted natural light to make it to the back of the office,” says Warner. “We achieved this by separating zones with open shelving and plants, which act as a filter without actually blocking the light.” She chose the Safavieh Cecilia Retro Mid-Century 5-Tier Wood Etageres from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond to do so.
The open work area offers a variety of work stations. White Donald Desks from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond were lined up back to back, and paired with contrasting black Modway Pyramid Dining Side Chairs, also from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
The office had previously housed an architecture firm that had implemented a high-contrast palette of white brick walls and black-painted trim and flooring. "Aesthetically, our two goals with the interior were to bring a little warmth to the black and white space with materials like wood and leather, and to keep the palette neutral in every way," says LaValle.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
The workstations are outfitted with chic pieces from Room & Board, including the Lira Leather Dining Chair, Pratt Modern Desk, and Nolo Table Lamp.
There are three private workstations, as well as a conference table that can seat 14. The latter can provide laptop space for those who are just dropping by for a few hours, or be staged for photo shoots and workshops.
The National Library is part of Qatar's "Education City," which hosts satellite campuses of renowned universities from throughout the globe.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Introducing
Home Studio conected to Patio
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