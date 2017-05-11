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All Photos/office/furniture : lamps/floors : terra cotta tile

Office Lamps Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A closer look at the study with a customized dark-green lacquer bench and a terrazzo table from Sue Skeen in collaboration with The New Craftsmen.
Manning House by Jack Manning (1960)