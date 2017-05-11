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All Photos/office/furniture : lamps/floors : medium hardwood

Office Lamps Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Each family member worked remotely from the apartment. Alexandrine set up a study in a portion of the living area. Other work and study spots include the terraces, the dining and kitchen tables, and the desk in the second bedroom. They didn't settle into assigned spots, but rather moved around according to their mood.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In Guang’s office, Chen designed a lacquered desk to join the Philippe Starck chair, Louis Poulsen desk lamp, and Chinese folk "drum stools."
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
A built-in desk makes good use of the small footprint in the study.
“We all use the open study far more than we envisioned, and it functions well as a second lounge space for visiting kids,” say the owners.
A study nook with a concrete desktop adjoins the kitchen bench, making clever use of otherwise dead space.
A home office occupies the light well, with views to the living room above, and a library space below. What would typically be the dark middle of the house is bathed in sunlight and enjoys a feeling of expansive vertical space.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
One or more of the four bedrooms could easily be converted into a home office or media center.
The office has a smaller footprint than the bedrooms, but windows capture city views.
The black studio wall in House A326 stands out against the rest of the home's palette of white and concrete. Almost all of the furnishings were custom-designed by Studio DiDea and realized by local artisans.
“Internally, despite 40 years of neglect, enough of the original fabric and character remained to provide a glimpse of the building's illustrious past,” Gledstone says.
The reception area of the building features a timber-framed desk and LED strip lighting.
Featured here is one of this shipping container home's two private office spaces, which incorporates office furniture clad in bright colors. These make great modern home office ideas if you're going for an industrial look.
Contrasting light and dark elements abound in this gorgeous home office in West Vancouver designed by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses. The space incorporates modern home office ideas like sleek black countertops that contrast with the natural wood used throughout the home. Overhead, the dramatic Flos Aim Pendant provides a flexible lighting option.
This contemplative home office design and layout by Morgan Studio Architecture & Interiors incorporates modern home office ideas featuring a classic Eames chair, warm wood paneling, and brass details. The ample skylight makes for a natural task light.
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
The apartments feature artwork from a collection of local artists.
The majority of the decorative light fixtures were custom designed by Parts and Labor Design and fabricated overseas.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The office area features a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide.
Work space
The Multifunctional Study Room
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
writing desk with portrait of Bruno Taut and typical tiled stove
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
Study Desks with mountain view.
The renovated home office includes DIY storage and a hand-painted, eight-color mural in the likeness of a 1600s etching that Goldman did herself—an endeavor that took over 100 hours.
The study room and balcony on the second floor.
An IKEA desk and SKI wooden provide working accommodations in the study, overlooking the main living space.
The view from inside the office.
Home office
Office
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.