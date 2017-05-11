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All Photos/office/furniture : lamps/floors : carpet

Office Lamps Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
Tiny homes and shipping containers have inspired many homeowners to seek out home office ideas for small spaces, like the one pictured here. A clever loft makes the perfect home office space without overcrowding this diminutive abode by New Zealand–based company, Build Tiny.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
A Japanese-style legless chair in the home office space.
A cozy, carpeted, lofted office is one of the highlights of this tiny home.
The work desk spans across 19 feet.
The office interior features Flor carpet tiles and walls of pre-finished birch plywood.
The master bedroom and a study are located on the upper floor.
Baltic birch plywood is installed on the walls of the Mono, eliminating the need for baseboards and trim. The team wanted to make the structures as efficient as possible so that they would leave small environmental footprints.