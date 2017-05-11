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All Photos/office/furniture : desk/storage type : shelves

Office Desk Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.