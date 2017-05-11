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All Photos/office/furniture : desk/room type : craft room

Office Desk Craft Room Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight illuminates the retractable desk in the lofted workspace.
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
A whimsical playroom for the Fishwicks’ three girls.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
"Feeling good about your work is one thing, but offering it as something for other people to be happy about is truly something to dedicate your time to," Spellman states.
During the time he spent exploring the West, Spellman lived and worked in an old Ford van that ran off of vegetable oil. "I lived in the van on and off for two years, maybe more—I can't remember how long exactly" he says. "Most of the time it was fueled by used cooking oil out of grease traps, or other people's trash. It was liberating."
With plenty of space, Spellman is able to utilize his studio to create his artwork and music, as well as use the area as a gathering area for entertainment.
Located in a historic building in Westerly, Rhode Island, Spellman's studio is infused with natural light, thanks to the expansive windows.
The drawing room has a table and chairs from the brand SoLIFE.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
Lone, a textile designer, has a studio in the loft. Chris also has a workshop on this floor, where he makes guitars.
Finlayson's fun tiger motif is also available as a rug.
Finlayson's studio is filled with daylight and past work, which she refers to while painting.
A light-filled office has plenty of built-in storage.
At the conference area, a Pratt Conference Table from Room & Board is surrounded by the Versus chair from Article. The wall artwork is by the Seattle–based Jennifer Ament.
Rose placed a custom 10-foot-long wood top over IKEA Alex drawers to create an extra large desk with storage.
Home Studio conected to Patio
With efficient and varying storage solutions, this sewing shed for jewelry artist Artemis Russell mixes vintage finds with a variety of thoughtful but efficient storage solutions.
Artists' home studio/office with custom work table
Perforations in the steel tread of the staircase allow light from the skylight above to filter all the way down to the lower levels.
A vast, well-lit single space, the owner uses the ground-floor room as a studio/workspace, but it could be used for other purposes. The room can be divided in two using full-height bi-fold doors that sweep across the polished concrete floor as this photograph shows
Wood and veined Arabescato marble, used throughout the home, create contrasting warm and cool elements.
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
Zee added a desk—a vintage metal piece that she added a wood slab on top on—for a dedicated space to check emails on her laptop.
A view of the workspace in Zee's studio with saw table on the right.
Family art room, the heart of the house where this family's shared passion of creating art together is nurtured.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
The home office was renovated in seven weeks as part of the 2017 One Room Challenge, and was selected as one of two winners.
When asked what's next in the works, Spellman describes how he's working on an upcoming music festival and concert series called Westerly Sound.
A peek into Spellman's historic studio space in Westerly, Rhode Island.
The workshop in the bunkhouse.
The podcast room includes the Alto Compass chandelier from Cedar & Moss.
The architect's former home holds his office space.
“Concrete floors, drywall, and minimal use of trim allowed for the feel of the space to remain utilitarian, while exposed Douglas fir structural members created a connection to regional Pacific Northwest design,” Schaer says. The clients wanted a place for painting and occasional freelance work, which fits opposite the room's fireplace and seating area. A Kevi Chair by Jørgen Rasmussen accompanies the desk.
Painted by hand, then photographed, enlarged, and printed digitally, each of Calico’s designs are made to be custom-sized for a space. The result: a visually immersive environment that reads more as a mural, with an expansive, non-repeating pattern. While the Copes recommend carefully priming any surfaces for large-scale installations, a smaller swatch can add an equally impactful accent when framed and hung, as shown in their home office.
Silvia loves to sew and create in her spare time, which she does in her makeshift studio space, shown here with a desk from Ikea. Shown here is one of the cushions she made herself, which is done in the same fabric as the shower curtain in the bathroom.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Work Studio
Home Office
In her workshop, which features a Mercedes table, an Otto lamp, and a wood-and-leather bar stool, all by NET, she creates a line of uncomplicated wood toys called Sarmiento.